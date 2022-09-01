Labor Day weekend at the Farmers Market

There is something about the beginning of the school year that makes people think about the change of the season. September and Labor Day are close at hand, but it is still hot and humid during the days. Perhaps it is the occasional cool night with cool carry over into the early morning that brings thoughts of fall, but it is very much summer for nearly another month.

Of course, we may just want summer, and the associated heat and humidity to be over. We recognize the shorter days, note the end of summer children’s activities, the school buses on city and country roads at reliable intervals, the return to the rhythms of “not-summer.” And there are hints of fall in the food crops; the pumpkins in my garden have just turned from green to orange, and “winter” squash is available at the market. Some apples ripen in mid-summer, but we largely associate them and their kindred cider, with late summer and fall, with cooling temperatures and storage against winter’s absence of opulence. This is the time of setting aside for the long winter….freezing, canning, dehydrating, and storing in cold cellars.

According to History.com, “Labor Day pays tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers and is traditionally observed on the first Monday in September. It was created by the labor movement in the late 19th century and became a federal holiday in 1894.”

Its history includes the efforts of the labor movements and unions to make work environments less dangerous and promote more fair pay and benefits – issues that have unfortunately not become obsolete over the last century. It being Labor Day weekend, the market is expected to be busy, with our dedicated vendors working throughout the week to prepare their wares for the Saturday event. And the Bluegrass Ramblers will be performing from 9:30 to 11:30 (sponsored by the Fayette County Travel and Tourism Bureau).

And we welcome our community guests for the week: Indigo Roots Yoga and Wellness Studio and Thresholds, LLC. Tina Berk, owner of Indigo Roots, will be sharing the upcoming autumn class schedule and workshops – and, because ‘yoga is for every body’ she will also be raffling a chance to win a free Gold Pass, worth six studio classes! Shannon Jacobs, co-owner of Thresholds, will be offering information about the fledgling business and its exciting upcoming events such as SoulFest, the well-established immersive wellness retreat that takes place Sept. 16-18 in New Holland. Visit with Indigo Roots and Thresholds – enter to win the raffle and enjoy some yummy commemorative cookies.

The Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon. It is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets in Washington C.H. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $25 EVERY market day. Five dollar coupons will be available again for Fayette County Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well.

DSC Produce Farm (Darren Cox): Salsas (including mango, pineapple, black bean and corn) and dressings Sampling bacon ranch dressing.

Engeti (Alana Walters): Baked goods including bread, cinnamon rolls, rolls, cakes, pies, cookies.

Edlynns Attic (Robin Dement): Hand knit baby hats with fur poms, fingerless gloves, knit baskets and acrylic and alpaca yarn. Chocolate chip cookie mixes and brownie mixes from Shelbee’s Dry Mix Company.

Gerhardt’s (Kevin Gerhardt): Seasonal produce.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Baklava. Buckeyes (the peanut butter kind). Strawberry (specialty) jams, local honey, sourdough crackers. Seasonal produce, including green onions, leeks, garlic, beets. Cilantro seed for fall/winter crops.

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

Julie G’s Cookies (Julie Greenslade): Chocolate chip, sugar, pineapple, oatmeal raisin, snickerdoodle, ginger, peanut butter cookies, peanut butter fudge, lemon bars, salted caramel butter bars, and peanut butter jumbos.

Little Farmstead Flowers (Eicher family): Seasonal fresh cut flowers by the stem or bouquet.

Lorre Black Umbrellas (Lorre Black): Umbrellas to match your personality, your friends’ and family’s personalities, too. With every umbrella you purchase, you help your community by helping LBU build our very own Umbrella Alley in WCHO.

Persinger Produce and Cottage Foods, The Jam Man (David Persinger): back in stock this week: GINGER PEAR PRESERVES and PEACH FLAMINGO. Apple butter, JAMS: “Currant Affair” (a jam of black currants with a smattering of red currants), strawberry, strawberry-rhubarb, pineapple, pineapple Habanero, peach, peach Habanero, blueberry, cherry, black raspberry, blackberry, seedless blackberry, red raspberry, red raspberry jalapeno, and strawberry jalapeno. JELLIES: elderberry and hot pepper jelly. No added sugar jams: triple berry, plum, blueberry, seedless blackberry. Chocolate Texas sheet cakes with or without pecans and white Texas sheet cake.

PPCF & S. Plymouth Raw Honey) (Julie & Dennis Mosny): Local raw honey and Macintosh apples! Baked goods include apple, cherry, black raspberry, blackberry, strawberry, rhubarb, strawberry rhubarb and peach pies. Iced pumpkin cookies, buns bars, cinni mini’s and cinnamon rolls.

Rural Beans Roastery LLC (Kameron Rinehart): Assorted freshly roasted coffee — beans and ground.

Slate Hill Farm & Orchard (Greg, Carmen, & Joe Hood): Apples. Varieties available now include: Gala, Fuji, and Crimson Crisp. Coming soon (Mid Sept) Enterprise.

Sulphur Lick Treasures (Christina Skaggs): Earring sale!

Wood Designs by DW (Debbie Welch): One of a kind handcrafted wood items— birdhouses, signs, tables, gnomes. Crocheted items including kitchen towels, pot scrubs, pot holders, baby booties, and afghans. Will take custom and special orders.

Your Other Mother’s Kitchen (Don & Sara Creamer): Baked goods including artisan breads and muffins. Sewing crafts.

Bridge View Garden (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Seasonal produce including red raspberries, cherry tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, peppers, green beans and winter squash.Homemade breads (yeast, savory and sweet) and rolls.

Cheryl’s Country Crafts (Cheryl Braun & David Stewart): Wood crafts, signs, handmade fall wreaths. Accepting special orders.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Wax melts, beaded pens, crocheted dish cloths, pot scrubbers and shower poufs. Baby essentials including, crocheted blankets and hats, flannel receiving blankets, burp cloths, crinkle toys and bunny ear teethers, silicone tableware, teethers and pacifier clips.

Sunchokes https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_sunchokes.jpg Sunchokes Courtesy photos Local pumpkins have turned from green to orange. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_pumpkins.jpg Local pumpkins have turned from green to orange. Courtesy photos