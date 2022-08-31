Washington Fire Department reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Aug 25 — 1211 Columbus Ave

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting a carbon-monoxide check. At the time of arrival, FD was informed there was no detector activation, employees were feeling ill. FD investigation found low levels of carbon-monoxide near the ovens, with the highest concentration outside of the overhead exhaust hood. FD ventilated the kitchen and advised to leave the rear entry door open and contact maintenance to check if the exhaust system is working properly.

Aug 25 — 608 Delaware St

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting a first response for the Fayette County Life Squad. FD provided equipment and manpower; patient care was transferred to personnel from Jefferson TWP EMS.

Aug 23 — 1305 Shoemaker Dr

FD dispatched to residence to assist with smoke removal from a trash can fire which had been extinguished by the occupant. FD ensured the fire was out and placed trash can outside of the structure. FD assisted with ventilating the structure of smoked FD assisted occupant with replacing smoke detector batteries.