Several activities planned ahead of MT homecoming

The Miami Trace Local School District will kick off its annual homecoming festivities this Friday with a ceremony that will crown the homecoming king and queen.

This ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. in the Quali-Tee Performing Arts Center at the high school. The ceremony will introduce all of the attendants of the court and will culminate with the crowning of this year’s queen and king. Family members of the homecoming court are invited to attend this event, which is set to last around 30 minutes.

The theme for homecoming this year is “You and Me Under the Sea,” and Miami Trace has several activities lined up for students and the community.

A district-wide spirit week will take place beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 6, and run through Friday, Sept. 9 prior to the homecoming football game versus Goshen.

Tuesday’s theme is Country vs Country Club, Wednesday is Silly Sock Day, Thursday is “My future is bright, I’ve gotta wear shades” Day, and Friday is Panther Spirit Day.

Miami Trace will be holding a homecoming parade and bonfire on Wednesday, Sept. 7, which the community is invited to attend. The parade will begin at 8 p.m. in the high school boulevard area, according to MTHS principal Bryan Sheets. The bonfire will follow soon after and will take place in the practice field area near the baseball and softball fields.

A pep rally will be held on Friday, Sept. 9 at Miami Trace High School in the Quali-Tee Performing Arts Center at 2 p.m.

The annual homecoming dance will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 8-10 p.m. According to event organizers, MTHS students can bring outside guests, but they must be enrolled in a high school and have proper paperwork completed before purchasing a ticket.

The Record-Herald will feature photos of the homecoming court, as well as the king and queen, later this week.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/08/web1_New-Miami-Trace-Panther-head-logo-.jpg