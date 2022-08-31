Sophomore Alison Lotz steals a pass from a Cavalier defender during Tuesday’s contest. Chillicothe scored six goals in the first half, and another four in the second half on their way to a 10-0 win over the Lady Lions. With the loss, Washington falls to 1-3 on the season and 0-1 in FAC play. The Lady Lions look to bounce back on Thursday, Sept. 1 as they play at Jackson at 5 p.m.

