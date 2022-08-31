Cavaliers defeat Lady Lions in FAC opener

The Washington Lady Lion volleyball team suffered a loss in their first FAC contest of the season on Tuesday, Aug. 30 against the visiting Chillicothe Cavaliers. The Lady Cavs took the win in four sets. Washington started out strong, winning the first set 25-23, but went on to lose the next three sets 21-25, 16-25, and 12-25.

Statistically for Washington, Calleigh Wead-Salmi led all attackers with 11 kills. Isabelle Fernandez had six kills, Kierstyn Mitchell had four kills, Natalie Truex had two kills, and Megan Sever, Jarika Mick, and Maggi Wall each had one kill. Wead-Salmi led the Lady Lions with three aces, while Mitchell had two aces and Wall had one ace. Wall led the team with 26 digs.

Jaricka Mick had 12 digs, Mitchell had 11 digs, Allie Mongold had eight digs, Aysha Haney had five digs, Madison Haithcock had four digs, Wead-Salmi had three digs, and Isabelle Fernandez, Truex, and Sever all had one dig. Mongold led the team with 12 set assists, while Haney had 10 set assists and Wall had one.

In the junior varsity competition, Chillicothe defeated Washington in two sets, 25-19 and 25-20.

Washington (0-5), travels to Jackson on Thursday, Sept. 1 for another FAC contest.

Sophomore Maggi Wall (in white), attempts to set a pass during Tuesday’s competition against Chillicothe. Also pictured (l-r), Madison Haithcock, Allie Mongold, and Calleigh Wead-Salmi. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/08/web1_Maggi-Wall-Sets-Pass.jpg Sophomore Maggi Wall (in white), attempts to set a pass during Tuesday’s competition against Chillicothe. Also pictured (l-r), Madison Haithcock, Allie Mongold, and Calleigh Wead-Salmi. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photo