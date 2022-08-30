Scarecrow Walk/Run returns Sept. 17

In conjunction with the return of the Scarecrow Festival to downtown Washington C.H. Sept. 16-18 is the Scarecrow 5K Walk/Run — and this year a 10K has been added to the event.

“The Scarecrow Festival is back and we are moving back to our original location of Court/Main Street,” said Debbie Bryant, president of The United Way of Fayette County. “The entire course will be on the bike path — minus running from Main Street down to the path. We also have our virtual events again this year if you would like to participate, but can’t take part in the live event.”

This year’s event will be held Saturday, Sept. 17. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and the Walk/Run gets underway at 9 a.m.

“This is our seventh-annual event and we hope to see many of you walking/running and enjoying the morning with us,” said Bryant. “Come enjoy a morning of walking/running and then stay for some festival food, crafts and entertainment.”

All participants will receive a finisher’s medal, t-shirt and swag bag. Awards will be presented for first, second, and third place male and female finishers in both the 5K and 10K.

Pre-registration for the 5K is $30 ($5 discount for those who get in on the early bird special discount) and $35 for day of event registration. Pre-registration for the 10K is $35 (same early bird special discount) and $40 for day of event registration.

“You won’t want to miss this year’s medal,” said Bryant.

Registration is now open and there are several ways to register. Those interested can visit www.tristateracer.com (search scarecrow); pick up an application at The United Way office, located at 133 S. Main St. (lower level) in Washington C.H.; or call 740-335-8932 with questions.

All proceeds will help support The United Way of Fayette County and the funding of 24 non-profit agencies, including The Life Pregnancy Center, Fayette County Commission on Aging, and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

“We focus on the health, education and financial stability of all our residents,” said Bryant. “We look forward to seeing you on September 17th.”

The Scarecrow Festival features a full schedule of fun activities including carnival rides and games, food vendors, craft vendors, car show, and of course, plenty of great live music.

Multi-platinum rock band “Hinder” has been announced as this year’s Scarecrow Festival headliner act on the night of Saturday, Sept. 17. Country music band “Confederate Railroad” will serve as the Friday evening entertainment.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/08/web1_logo-w-banner-1-.jpg

Event will include 5K & 10K during the weekend of popular festival