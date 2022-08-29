AAA: Gas prices decrease in south central Ohio

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 10 cents lower this week at $3.607 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.607; Washington Court House Average: $3.605

Average price during the week of August 22, 2022 $3.701

Average price during the week of August 30, 2021 $2.977

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.654 Athens

$3.545 Chillicothe

$3.384 Columbiana

$3.455 East Liverpool

$3.738 Gallipolis

$3.461 Hillsboro

$3.889 Ironton

$3.668 Jackson

$3.398 Logan

$4.106 Marietta

$3.516 Portsmouth

$3.426 Steubenville

$3.648 Waverly

Trend Analysis:

The national average for a gallon of gas fell a nickel this past week to $3.85. Even though crude oil prices increased slightly over the past week, lower domestic demand for gasoline is keeping gas prices lower. Today’s national average is $1.16 less than the record set in mid-June and 71 cents more than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased from 9.35 million barrels per day to 8.43 million barrels per day last week. This rate is 920,000 barrels per day lower than last year. Moreover, according to EIA, total domestic gasoline stocks remained almost unchanged week over week. With gas demand down and supplies unchanged, prices at the pump continue to fall. This steady daily decrease, now in its 74th consecutive day, is the longest streak since October 11, 2018 when the national average price of gas fell for 85 consecutive days.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

