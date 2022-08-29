Transport ‘to a galaxy far, far away’

The Fayette County Courthouse lawn may appear as if it’s been transported to a galaxy far, far away when science fiction cosplayers invade from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 3.

The free event supports the recruiting efforts of local Scouts BSA Troops and Packs, and is open to the community. Main Street Fayette is assisting, with vendors planned to be in attendance. The street will be closed between Court and Market streets during the event.

Stop in, grab a selfie, and come face-to-helmet with a storm trooper, and meet other heroes and villains from a famous series of movies. A legion of villains and heroes are scheduled to appear.

Scouts BSA is open to school-aged girls and boys.

Two Cub Scouts Packs are active in Fayette County — in Jeffersonville and Washington C.H. Packs are co-ed and family-based, and are for students in kindergarten through the fifth grade.

Cub Scouts experience family camping outdoors, learn to responsibly use BB guns and bows and arrows, launch model rockets, and more. In Cub Scouts, join a den of kids your age to learn how to care for yourself and others, develop a love of crafting and the outdoors, and discover a lifetime of memories with friends. Carve a winning race car, power a sailboat with your own breath, and visit local businesses to see how a radio station works, how a newspaper is put together, and other adventures with your family.

Three Scouts BSA Troops are active for older students between 12-18: one girl troop and two boy troops.

Teens can a course for high adventure during week-long summer camps, learn lifelong skills in first aid, citizenship, emergency preparedness, and duty to God and country. Troops are for boys or girls, and adventures include hiking, camping, fishing, caving, cycling, and more. Learn responsible use of firearms and compound bows, learn safe swimming and boating, and plan your own excursions to museums, professional sports events, zip-lining, caving, and more. Scouts BSA travel to other states to meet new friends, and tackle high adventure trips that are youth-led to feed your leadership skills.

If you have been housebound most of the last two years, Scouts BSA invites you to Escape the Indoors. Find out more at the recruiting event at the courthouse lawn, and let Scouts BSA packs and troops put you in the action this Labor Day weekend.

Pack 112 Cub Scout Haltun Lewis works on a craft during an event. Troop 7312 Senior Patrol Leader Trinity John takes to the air during a zip line outing. Members of Troop 112 compete in a race to fill a water bucket during summer camp this year. Bailey Miller takes aim during rifle instruction with Scouts BSA.

