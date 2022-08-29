Making the climb in remembrance

Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Rescue is building a team to participate in the 2022 Columbus 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

Chris Wysong, Wayne Township Fire Rescue Chief, talked about this upcoming event.

“Our team currently has 17 members and has raised $821.20. We are inviting anyone wanting to participate to join our team. Last year, our team raised $1,000. Our goal this year is to raise $2,000; we currently have raised $982. This is the team’s eighth year participating and the ninth year the event has been conducted. The funds support the services provided to families of fallen firefighters by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF). We currently have 170 badges on our station wall to climb for all the fallen firefighters of 9/11 and hang every fallen hero’s badge in the station. Last year, our team was split as I led the climb while mobilized in Germany for the military.”

He finished, “The 9/11 Stair Climb is more important than a great fundraiser for the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation (NFFF). This event allows us to take time to reflect on the sacrifice others make to help others. As a firefighter for our community, I learned of this event and wanted to help make it successful here in our state. The NFFF is a great foundation that provides much-needed support to firefighters and families that sacrificed so much for their community. “

This year’s event will take place Sunday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m., with the location being 100 E. Broad St. in Columbus.

Those interested in participating may email Chris Wysong at [email protected]

Pictured are members who participated in the climb last year on behalf of Wayne Township Fire and Rescue. Last year marked the 20-year anniversary of the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/08/web1_received_1723613701362062.jpeg Pictured are members who participated in the climb last year on behalf of Wayne Township Fire and Rescue. Last year marked the 20-year anniversary of the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. Courtesy photo

Wysong building team for upcoming 9/11 memorial climb