Rose Ave. Dream Center to hold open house Sunday

Rose Avenue Dream Center — known in the past as the Rose Avenue Community Center — will be having a ribbon cutting ceremony, hosted by the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, and open house this Sunday, Aug. 28. The event will begin at 3 p.m.

Pastor Joy Stanforth explained to the Record-Herald that while keeping much of the old programs, a lot of new will be added as well.

“Known as a charity organization and a campus of Heritage Church, we try to help meet the needs of our community,” noted Stanforth. “We strive to empower our citizens to succeed and share the message of Christ.”

According to Stanforth, they will be dedicating their library with the name “Chris Lindsey Library.”

This organization takes pride in the services it offers to the community and hopes to celebrate these updates with all of the citizens of Washington Court House.

“We invited the entire community to join us as we mark the changes,” said Stanforth.

The Rose Avenue Dream Center is located at 412 Rose Ave.

For more information on the event and the center, you can contact Joy Stanforth at [email protected]