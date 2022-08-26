Local Sports Scores

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Miami Trace 7th grade football defeated Waverly, 40-16

Miami Trace 8th grade football defeated Waverly, 36-0

Miami Trace Jr High boys soccer defeated McClain, 2-1

Miami Trace Jr High girls soccer defeated McClain, 2-1

Thursday, Aug. 25

Washington Lady Lions soccer defeated Madison Plains 13-0, improving to 1-1 on the season.

Miami Trace girls soccer defeated Westfall 5-0, improving to 2-1 on the season.

Miami Trace boys soccer tied Westfall, 1-1.

Miami Trace volleyball swept by Zane Trace in three sets, 25-6, 25-18, 25-21. Miami Trace is now 3-1.

Washington volleyball was swept by East Clinton, 26-24, 25-20. No score available for third set. Washington is now 0-4.

Washington tennis defeated Unioto, 3-2

Washington 7th grade football defeated Huntington, 35-0

Jackson Everhart ran for two touchdowns. Sam Pfeifer ran for a touchdown and threw a touchdown to Donovan Young. James Bunch ran in a touchdown. Defensively, Aidon Nelson had an interception.

Washington 8th grade football defeated Huntington, 33-6

Aden Osborne caught three touchdowns from Quinton Marine. Marine also had a rushing touchdown.

Wesley Gibbs had a rushing touchdown. Defensively, Caiden Justice had an interception.