Local Sports Scores

Wednesday, Aug. 24
Miami Trace 7th grade football defeated Waverly, 40-16
Miami Trace 8th grade football defeated Waverly, 36-0
Miami Trace Jr High boys soccer defeated McClain, 2-1
Miami Trace Jr High girls soccer defeated McClain, 2-1
Thursday, Aug. 25
Washington Lady Lions soccer defeated Madison Plains 13-0, improving to 1-1 on the season.
Miami Trace girls soccer defeated Westfall 5-0, improving to 2-1 on the season.
Miami Trace boys soccer tied Westfall, 1-1.
Miami Trace volleyball swept by Zane Trace in three sets, 25-6, 25-18, 25-21. Miami Trace is now 3-1.
Washington volleyball was swept by East Clinton, 26-24, 25-20. No score available for third set. Washington is now 0-4.
Washington tennis defeated Unioto, 3-2
Washington 7th grade football defeated Huntington, 35-0
Jackson Everhart ran for two touchdowns. Sam Pfeifer ran for a touchdown and threw a touchdown to Donovan Young. James Bunch ran in a touchdown. Defensively, Aidon Nelson had an interception.
Washington 8th grade football defeated Huntington, 33-6
Aden Osborne caught three touchdowns from Quinton Marine. Marine also had a rushing touchdown.
Wesley Gibbs had a rushing touchdown. Defensively, Caiden Justice had an interception.