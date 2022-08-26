Washington Fire Department reports

Aug 22 — 2349 Wildwood Rd

FD received station tone of an unknown fire possibly located in a field north of Miami Trace school. The fire was found to be an attended unauthorized burn. FD advised occupant of burning laws, and the process to obtain a burn permit.

Aug 22 — 1825 Columbus Ave

FD dispatched to possible fire at the rear of business in the area of the storage units. FD searched around all structures, unable to locate. FD spoke with pedestrians located in the vicinity; they were unaware of any fires in the area.

Aug 22 — 627 Comfort Ln

Received call from occupant reporting a carbon-monoxide detector activation, requesting the residence to be checked. FD investigation did not detect any carbon-monoxide and found the unit was faulty. Source of the alarm was determined to be from an appliance within the residence.

Aug 22 — Old US 35 NW

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting mutual aid with Jefferson TWP FD, Engine/Rescue and manpower for a three-vehicle accident with entrapment. FD found heavy damage to all three vehicles with no smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD performed a blocking maneuver to control traffic flow and created a safe work zone. FD provided assistance to other agencies operating on the scene. Deputies from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took control of the scene and released all mutual aid personnel and apparatus.

Aug 22 — 1352 Dennis St

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting power lines down. FD found two low-hanging telecommunications lines broken away from the pole at the time of arrival. FD removed the hazard to restore normal traffic flow and advised the complainant to contact their phone/cable provider to have repairs made.

Aug 20 — 1115 S Fayette St

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting electrical lines burning inside the residence. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD confirmed all occupants were out and was informed the service line to the house was burning and broke away. FD secured the area around the downed power line and checked the interior of the residence with a thermal imaging camera. FD did not find any issue(s) inside and requested AES to be dispatched to make repairs.

Aug 19 — 1629 Old US 35 SE

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting smoke and ash coming from a wooded area. FD found moderate smoke conditions in the immediate area reported by the complainant but was unable to locate the source. Further investigation found the source was located at the rear of an industrial facility up wind. At the time of arrival, FD found a pile of brush from a cleared fence line smoldering. FD spoke with employees and advised of the proper burning rules and regulations. FD advised to obtain the proper permit(s) before burning any of the remaining brush piles.

Aug 15 — 346 Jamison Rd

FD received a station tone that Fayette County Life Squad had requested FD to 346 Jamison Road for a lift assist. FD assisted in loading the patient at the residence as well as unloading at the hospital.

Aug 12 — 1387 Leesburg Ave

Received call reporting multiple employees were feeling ill, requesting an air quality check. FD investigation did not detect any gas leaks, nor did it detect any carbon-monoxide. Oxygen levels were consistently at/near 20.9% for the duration of investigation.

Aug 10 — 232 Hickory St

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting illegal burning in the area. FD found the occupant burning trash in a barrel at the rear of the residence at the time of arrival. FD informed the occupant o the burning rules and regulations and the occupant extinguished the fire.

Aug 10 — 1140 Rawlings St

Received call reporting powerlines down in the alley behind the residence. FD investigation determined multiple telecommunication lines were pulled from the pole and requested both the phone and cable companies to be contacted and dispatched to make repairs.