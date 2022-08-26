Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 2 is as follows:

MONDAY

Fish filet sandwich, macaroni & cheese, seasoned peas & carrots, cole slaw, fruit

TUESDAY

Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, graham crackers, fruit

WEDNESDAY

Stuffed peppers, scalloped potatoes, sweet corn, cottage cheese, fruit

THURSDAY

Beef & noodles, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, roll, fruit, animal crackers

FRIDAY

Ham loaf, cheesy potatoes, seasoned green beans, cornbread, fruit

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 2 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

THURSDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m Bingo

FRIDAY

9 a.m. Cardmaking

11:30 a.m. Lunch