Man sentenced for fentanyl possession

A Washington C.H. man was recently sentenced to 11 to 16-and-a-half years in prison for being in possession of over 80 grams of fentanyl during a traffic stop.

On Aug. 8 in Fayette County Common Pleas Court, Kyle J. Maddux pleaded guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a first degree felony, as part of a plea agreement with the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office.. Judge Steven Beathard found that a prison sentence in this case was mandatory.

Post-release control for Maddux, 38, of 816 Riverbirch Road, is also mandatory for a period of five years after he serves his sentence.

Maddux was reportedly the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over by Washington C.H. police April 18 because the driver, Lachan R. Moore, had an active arrest warrant through the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. After Maddux exited the vehicle, a police officer patted him down for weapons for officer safety, according to the report.

Police discovered Maddux had three baggies of a colored powder substance in his pocket. According to reports, Maddux told officers that the bags contained fentanyl.

The bags were weighed at the Washington Police Department. The first bag of yellow powder reportedly weighed 40.38 grams, the second bag of blue powder weighed 40.76 grams, and the third bag of green powder weighed 2.61 grams.

Maddux was given 113 days of jail time credit because of time spent in custody in this case prior to sentencing.

