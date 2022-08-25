Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 25
Christopher R. Landenburg, 41, 315 Worley St., fictitious registration.
Clayton A. Anders, 31, 712 S. Main St., bench warrant – failure to comply.
Isaiah Leasure, 19, 453 Carolyn Road, disorderly conduct, underage consumption.
Aug. 24
Amber D. Byrd, 25, 412 Clyburn Ave., assault (first-degree misdemeanor).
Tina Neanover, 35, 2109 Jenni Lane, no operator’s license.