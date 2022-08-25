Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 25

Christopher R. Landenburg, 41, 315 Worley St., fictitious registration.

Clayton A. Anders, 31, 712 S. Main St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Isaiah Leasure, 19, 453 Carolyn Road, disorderly conduct, underage consumption.

Aug. 24

Amber D. Byrd, 25, 412 Clyburn Ave., assault (first-degree misdemeanor).

Tina Neanover, 35, 2109 Jenni Lane, no operator’s license.