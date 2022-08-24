155th Jones-Foster Reunion held at Commission on Aging

The 155th Jones-Foster Reunion was held Saturday, July 9 at the Fayette County Commission on Aging, 1179 S. Elm St. in Washington Court House.

Family and friends in attendance came from all over Ohio, Colorado, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington D.C.

In addition to food and fellowship, there were activities and several recognitions which were: Oldest Female, Twins Maybelle Jones and Clarabelle (Jones) Yelletts; Oldest Male: Dee Hart Foster, Sr.; Longest Marriage: Hartford “Terry” and Sharon Jennings (56 yrs); Longest Distance: Jacqueline Cradle, Aurora, CO (1,246mi); Youngest Female: Brie’lynn Coit (4 ½); and Youngest Male: Devion Smith (2).

On Sunday, July 10, the fellowship continued with a large turnout at the First Church of God, 610 Harrison St., with the pastor, Rev. Patrick Gamble, giving a very inspiring sermon. Hartford Jennings thanked the pastor and church family for their warm welcome and allowing us to worship with them in their beautiful church.

Family and friends then gathered at a local restaurant to have a meal before heading home.