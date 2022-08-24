Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 23

William J. Ruth, 51, at large, civil protection order violation.

Jason Cline, 44, 207 W. Elm St., probation violation.

Gerald Jackson Jr., 40, 300 Vandeman St., no operator’s license.

Aug. 22

Juvenile, 15, Washington C.H., unruly.

Juvenile, 15, Washington C.H., assault.

Mark L. Saxton, 51, 1025 Dayton Ave., speed.

David A. Lytle, 30, Chillicothe, license forfeiture.

Aug. 21

Jeffrey D. Nebbergall, 27, Chillicothe, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Allena J. Blanton, 18, 827 Pin Oak Place, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).