Beef, brats, produce and handmade crafts at Wednesday Farmers Market

Local beef, brats, seasonal produce and handmade craft items headline the products coming to the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market today.

This venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue in Washington C.H., 3 to 6 p.m., is without any sponsored central electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market, except please note that you may use your Produce Perks tokens and $5 fruit and vegetable coupons, Adena Fresh Food Rx coupons, Fayette County employee coupons, Farm Bureau vouchers, and Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupons with participating vendors.

The following vendors plan on attending:

Bridgeview Gardens (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Tomatoes, green beans, potatoes, candy onions, cucumbers, peppers, peaches, and red raspberries.

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

Edlynns Attic (Robin Dement): Chocolate chip cookie mix, brownie mix and fall coasters from Shelbee’s Dry Mix Company. We’ll also have baby hats with fur poms in 3 sizes and finger-less gloves.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Wax Melts, beaded pens, crocheted dish cloths, pot scrubbers and shower poufs. Baby essentials including, crocheted blankets and hats, flannel receiving blankets, burp cloths, crinkle toys and bunny ear teethers, silicone tableware, teethers and pacifier clips.

Lehnert Meats (Bob Lehnert): Assorted brats, great for grilling!

Mary’s This and That (Mary Ford): Peanut butter fudge, cinnamon roll cake, pineapple banana bread, apple butter bread, catnip toys and more.

