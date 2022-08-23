21-year-old woman killed in crash

A 21-year-old Washington C.H. woman was killed and two others were injured Monday in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Route 729 and State Route 435 in Fayette County.

Laralyn Lebeau was pronounced dead at the scene following the accident in Jasper Township, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

At approximately 5:36 p.m. Monday, Allison Rapp, 23, of Woodstock, Ohio, was driving a 2021 Mazda CX-30 northbound on State Route 729, according to the OSHP preliminary investigation. Rapp reportedly failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and struck a 2019 Hyundai Sonata that was heading east on State Route 435.

The Hyundai, driven by Lebeau, then traveled left of center and was struck by a westbound Chevrolet Avalanche, driven by Robyn Wise, 54, of Sabina, according to the OSHP.

Rapp was treated at the scene for her injuries and Wise was transported by medical helicopter with non-life threatening injuries, according to reports.

The OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson Township EMS, Med Flight, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The accident remains under investigation, according to authorities.

Three-vehicle accident injures 2 others in Fayette County