WCH man sent to prison for rape

A former police officer was recently sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to the rape of a 13-year-old boy.

David Brown, 68, of 422 Gibbs Ave., entered a plea of guilty on Aug. 15 to two counts of first-degree felony rape as part of a plea agreement with the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office. The state dismissed one count of rape and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Brown was a police officer with the Washington Police Department from 1979-1986, according to city records.

“We could prove two of the counts of rape without the child testifying, but proving the remaining count would have required the child to testify,” said Fayette County Prosecutor Jess Weade. “To keep the child from having to testify, we thought this was the best solution. This sentence is effectively a life sentence when considering the defendant’s age.”

According to the grand jury indictment, the sexual conduct occurred between Feb. 1 and Feb. 28 and on May 29. The crimes occurred at Brown’s residence, according to Weade.

“He was looking after the child when this occurred,” Weade said.

Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge Steven Beathard sentenced Brown to a mandatory minimum term of six years and a maximum term of nine years on one count of rape, as well as a consecutive mandatory term of six years on the other count of rape.

Brown was also designated as a Tier III sex offender, which is the most severe classification for sex offenders in Ohio.

Residents of Ohio get notified whenever an offender moves 1,200 feet near their neighborhood. The residents get this notification by mail. The notification contains identifying information on the offender. The residents get safety tips on how to protect themselves from these offenders.

The law allows law enforcement agencies in the state to carry out unannounced checks on sex offenders registered in Ohio. This is to make sure the registered information is correct and not misleading.

Tier III sex offenders must register with law enforcement every 90 days for life.

Former police officer pleads guilty to two counts of rape