Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Aug. 22-26 is as follows:

MONDAY

Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, fruit, animal crackers

TUESDAY

Creamed chipped beef over biscuit, mashed potatoes, vegetables, fruit, vanilla wafers

WEDNESDAY

Boneless pork chop, dressing, sweet potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit juice

THURSDAY

Chili, peanut butter sandwich, tossed salad, crackers, fruit

FRIDAY

Beef pot roast, seasoned potatoes & carrots, green beans, dinner roll/muffin, fruit

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Aug. 22-26 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair volleyball

TUESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

THURSDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

9 a.m. Card making

11:30 a.m. Lunch