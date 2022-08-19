Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Aug. 22-26 is as follows:
MONDAY
Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, fruit, animal crackers
TUESDAY
Creamed chipped beef over biscuit, mashed potatoes, vegetables, fruit, vanilla wafers
WEDNESDAY
Boneless pork chop, dressing, sweet potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit juice
THURSDAY
Chili, peanut butter sandwich, tossed salad, crackers, fruit
FRIDAY
Beef pot roast, seasoned potatoes & carrots, green beans, dinner roll/muffin, fruit
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Aug. 22-26 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair volleyball
TUESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
THURSDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
9 a.m. Card making
11:30 a.m. Lunch