Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 18

Teletha Sanders, 48, 1121 Clemson Plaza, theft warrant (two counts).

Chad E. Self, 49, 4607 US 62, criminal trespass (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Molina J. Maritza, 48, 110 W. Elm St., no operator’s license.

Taylor A. Freshour, 31, Columbus, theft (second-degree misdemeanor).

Mark A. Warner, 45, 830 Broadway St., bench warrant – failure to appear (two counts).

Bradley S. Hanna, 40, 678 Robinson Road Lot 3, possession of drug abuse instruments.

Hope M. Lemmings, 46, 678 Robinson Road Lot 3, Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Lee A. Buckner, 56, 205 N. Fayette St., civil protection order violation.

Aug. 17

Steven R. Pope, 44, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Devonte R. Pigue, 29, 1208 Rawling St., defective exhaust.

Juvenile, 16, Washington C.H., domestic by threats.

Lee A. Buckner, 58, 205 N. Fayette St., 12-point suspension, red light violation.