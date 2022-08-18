‘Art on the Square’ returns downtown

This Saturday, Aug. 20, the Art on the Square Committee will be putting on its annual Art on the Square event in downtown Washington Court House.

This committee was put together for the community program called Leadership Fayette. The committee members include Chelsie Baker, Judy Havens, Colleen Roadhouse, Sara Creamer, and Tara Ivers.

This will make the fifth year that this event has taken place, excluding 2020.

Chelsie Baker, committee member and director of economic development with the City of Washington Court House, spoke with the Record-Herald about the upcoming event.

“Four by four boards are cut down and primed ahead of time by our committee and each artist is given one to paint on that day. We also provide the paint, brushes, sponges, participation tees and an easel,” explained Baker.

The event will take place rain or shine on North Main Street, between Court Street and Market Street from 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Everything will be completely cleaned up by 5 p.m.

“Artists can sign up that day for $25 dollars, however, it is first come, first serve, so once our boards are gone, we won’t be able to accept any more artists,” commented Baker.

Every year, the committee usually prepares 20-25 boards for the event.

Most of the downtown shops will be open for business during that time for shopping and a food vendor will be available as well.

“Community support and turnout for our event has really stood out to us in the past. Spectators love watching our artists paint. They love the fact that there are events like this, downtown,” noted Baker. “It’s just a great opportunity to enjoy your community.”

For additional information, you can contact Chelsie Baker at 740-505-0216 or look on their website, www.developwchoh.com.

Emma Dell White has been a participant in “Art on the Square,” an event that returns this Saturday. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/08/web1_ArtOnTheSquare.jpg Emma Dell White has been a participant in “Art on the Square,” an event that returns this Saturday. Courtesy photo

Event will take place, rain or shine, on North Main Street