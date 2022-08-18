‘Shucking Bubba’ to perform at Destination Outlets Saturday

Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville is wrapping up summer with its Summer Concert Series.

The summer season will end as “Shucking Bubba,” a hip-hop, funk and alternative band, takes the stage at Destination Outlets this Saturday from 6–8 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m.. The concert will be $10 or free for those who download the Destination Outlets membership app. Just search “Destination Outlets” in the app store.

There will be delicious food trucks on-site, as well as a VIP seating area sponsored by the newly-opened, Open Box Outlet.

The five-piece band has energy and hard-hitting rhythms that are addictive – giving your body reason to groove.

Shucking Bubba plays only the best cover songs ranging from old school hip-hop to funk to alternative rock. With a vast repertoire of songs to choose from, they keep every performance fresh and stimulating by playing all the songs that people in party mode want to hear.

Destination Outlets is a 400,000 square foot shopping complex featuring a variety of brand-name and designer outlet stores for fashion, apparel, housewares, and more. Formerly Tanger Outlets, the new Destination Outlets is well loved by shoppers far and wide for its great deals, family entertainment, and extensive Food Truck Village. The shopping center is centrally located right off Route 71 in Jeffersonville and regularly hosts top-tier events aimed at bringing the local community together.

For more information on Destination Outlets 2022 holiday events, visit destinationoutlets.com

Shucking Bubba https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/08/web1_shucking-bubba-Deluxe-pic-1-.jpg Shucking Bubba Courtesy photo