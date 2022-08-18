Vendor lineup set for Saturday Farmers Market

“They sit together on the porch, the dark/Almost fallen, the house behind them dark./ Their supper done with, they have washed and dried/the dishes—only two plates now…..”

This poem is the work of Wendell Berry, a writer, environmental activist, farmer, teacher, and supporter of strong community ties. As a poet he is a recorder of small, intensely human moments that reflect the seemingly mundane but intensely personal and universal events that make up the beings we call “human.”

It’s odd to me…..many houses in our communities have porches, but except on a few streets, very few people are seen to be sitting on their porches. My mom, living in Tennessee in her youth, talks of always being on the porch (screened in, of course) in the evenings. I suspect that air conditioning is a primary culprit for the lessening of porch sitting. And while television may be an additional culprit, in my mom’s day, it would just have been too hot indoors for much of anything, including TV.

Berry’s poem, “They sit together on the porch,” depicts a couple, so long together they are “one.” And yet, they were once part of some larger tribe/family. His poem evokes summer, and peace, loss and acceptance, and ritual.

With a break in the heat, this is superb porch sitting weather. August 11 marked the full moon for the month, so we ‘ll have moonlight to enjoy until the next new moon. And if you’re a walker passing by, perhaps you can wave to/acknowledge/get to know the person or couple or family who IS sitting on their porch at the close of day, a family or couple who, perhaps, have just finished a meal of farm fresh tomatoes, potatoes, green beans, and slaw.

The very popular Bluegrass Ramblers will be back this week at the Fayette County Farmers Market, so wear your dancing shoes and be ready to sing along. For our “Kids Craft,” our youngest market visitors will be making a fun bumblebee craft this Saturday at the Kids’ Activity Table with Mrs. Debra at the info booth. They will also learn how bumblebees help our world in sweet ways.

The Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon. It is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets in Washington C.H. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $25 EVERY market day. Five dollar coupons will be available again for FAYETTE COUNTY Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well.

Bridge View Garden (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Seasonal produce including red raspberries, tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, green beans. Homemade breads (yeast, savory and sweet) and rolls.

Cheryl’s Country Crafts (Cheryl Braun & David Stewart): Wood crafts, signs, wreaths and more.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Wax melts, beaded pens, crocheted dish cloths, pot scrubbers and shower poufs. Baby essentials including, crocheted blankets and hats, flannel receiving blankets, burp cloths, crinkle toys and bunny ear teethers, silicone tableware, teethers and pacifier clips.

DSC Produce Farm (Darren Cox): Salsas (including mango and corn) and dressings Sampling chunky hot salsa. Pickled beets.

Engeti (Alana Walters): Baked goods including bread, cinnamon rolls, rolls, cakes, pies, cookies.

Edlynns Attic (Robin Dement): Natural glycerin soap, flour sack dish towels, cookie and pancake mixes, and stone coasters from Shelbee’s Dry Mix Company. Hand knit baby hats with fur poms, yoda and other animal baskets, kids basket of soap and soap dish, shawls, baby booties.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Baklava. Buckeyes (the peanut butter kind). Strawberry (specialty) jams, local honey, sourdough crackers. Cucumbers, green beans, tomatoes and other seasonal produce.

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

Julie G’s Cookies (Julie Greenslade): Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, snicker doodle, peanut butter, peanut butter jumbos, sugar, pineapple, funfetti, peanut butter fudge, salted caramel butter bars, and lemon bars.

Little Farmstead Flowers (Eicher family): Seasonal fresh cut flowers by the stem or bouquet.

Persinger Produce and Cottage Foods, The Jam Man (David Persinger): Apple butter, JAMS: strawberry, strawberry rhubarb, grape, pineapple, Brazilian pineapple, pineapple Habanero, peach, peach Habanero, blueberry, cherry, blackberry, seedless blackberry, red raspberry, red raspberry jalapeno, and strawberry jalapeno. JELLIES: hot pepper jelly. No added sugar jams: triple berry, plum, blueberry, seedless blackberry. Chocolate Texas sheet cakes with or without pecans.

PPCF & S. Plymouth Raw Honey) (Julie & Dennis Mosny): Local raw honey and honey comb. Black raspberry, blackberry, strawberry, rhubarb, cherry, apple, strawberry rhubarb and peach pies. Buns bars, cinni mini’s, banana cake,

Wood Designs by DW (Debbie Welch): One of a kind handcrafted wood items— birdhouses, signs, tables, gnomes. Crocheted items including kitchen towels, pot scrubs, pot holders, baby booties, and afghans. Will take custom and special orders.

Your Other Mother’s Kitchen (Don & Sara Creamer): Artisan breads, muffins, and sewing crafts.

Barbara’s Embellished Stretchy Bookmarks (Barbara Black): Bookmarks in dozens of different handmade designs dealing with sports, nature, hobbies, OSU, beach, and more.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/08/web1_FarmersMarket-4.jpg