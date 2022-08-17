Sun rises on new WHS school year

Washington High School seniors participated in a “Senior Sunrise” on Wednesday, in which they arrived nearly an hour before the first day of school began to watch the sunrise together. Look for much more on the beginning of the 2022-23 academic year for Washington Court House City Schools as students arrive on a staggered schedule. The first day in the classroom for all first, second, third, fourth and fifth grade students will be Tuesday, Aug. 23. For kindergartners at Cherry Hill Primary School, students with the last names beginning with A-M will attend on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and students with the last names beginning with N-Z will attend on Wednesday, Aug. 24. All kindergarten students will be together in their classrooms on Thursday, Aug. 25. The first day in the classroom for all sixth, seventh and eighth grade students will be Monday, Aug. 22.

