A ‘phenomenal first day’ at MT schools

The Miami Trace Local School District started its first day of the 2022-2023 school year on Wednesday.

Teachers and staff were excited to see the smiling faces show up to the buildings after summer vacation. Many students gave their favorite staff members hugs and expressed their happiness to finally be back at school.

It was a busy morning for Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser as she was trying to get everything in order so the day could go as planned.

There was already a sense of camaraderie as one student ripped one of his bags on the way into the building and many of his friends and classmates rushed over to lend a hand.

At the end of the day, Pittser spoke with the Record-Herald about how the day went for students and staff.

“Today was a phenomenal first day at Miami Trace Local Schools,” said Pittser. “Compliments to our staff in their preparation and to our students for their cooperation and enthusiasm to be back. We would also like to thank our parents for their continued support in all operations for a healthy and safe environment. It’s going to be an awesome school year for our Panthers!”

A new Miami Trace District mobile app has been implemented to serve as a more convenient form of communication for students, families, and staff members. It will contain links and references that can be quickly and easily accessed directly from any mobile device.

All building-level principals have sent their “Welcome Back Email Newsletters,” which are full of important updates.

All Miami Trace students and families are invited to celebrate the dawn of a new school year with a back-to-school movie night Saturday, Aug. 20 at Tony’s Welding & Fabrication Stadium. Gates and concessions open at 7:30 p.m. and the film, “Little Giants,” will be shown at 8:30 p.m.

The Athletic Booster Club will be serving free popcorn along with other concession items to be purchased.

What to Bring:

-The Family

-Blankets or Towels to Sit On

– Bug Spray

What NOT to Bring:

-Pets or Animals

-Outside Food or Drinks

Chairs are not permitted on the turf. If essential, chairs may be brought in and set up on the track.

Miami Trace Superintendant Kim Pittser welcomes the students back to school Wednesday morning for the first day of the 2022-23 academic year. Adelynne Carper and her brother Lucas greet Miami Trace Assistant Principal Sunny Cummings with a hug. Garrett Bihl and Clint Wilt arrive in style for the first day of school at Miami Trace. Ashtyn Ruth, Jax Penwell, Liam Carey, Santiago Rodriguez Resendiz, and their classmates are welcomed into the building to find their new classroom.

