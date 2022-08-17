Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 16

Matthew W. Moore, 23, 1025 Dayton Ave. Apt. 1, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Robert S. Juliano, 32, 712 Peabody Ave., bench warrant – failure to comply, telephone harassment (first-degree misdemeanor), aggravated menacing (first-degree misdemeanor), assault (first-degree misdemeanor).

Teresa L. Stroud, 58, Greenfield, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Frank A. Henize, 46, at large, failure to appear.