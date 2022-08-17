Local Briefs

Republican Women’s Club to hold Legacy Dinner

The Fayette County Republican Women’s Club will hold its annual Legacy Dinner this Thursday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion, 1240 US Highway 22 NW, in Washington C.H. The keynote speaker will be Kathleen Madden, director of the Ohio Department of Administrative Services and member of the Governor’s cabinet. Persons interesting in attending may contact any FCRWC member or president Mary King at 740-335-0435.

WHS Class of 1972 reunion to be held

The Washington High School Class of 1972 will be holding its 50th reunion on Aug. 20 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Crown Room at the Rusty Keg, 1801 Columbus Ave. To RSVP or receive more information, send an email to [email protected]

Milledgeville council changes meeting date

Due to vacations, the date of the next Village of Milledgeville council meeting has been changed from Aug. 17 to Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Community Center.

WHS Class of 1962 reunion to be held

The Washington High School Class of 1962 is planning a 60-year reunion for Aug. 26 and 27. Activities include a social gathering, football game, school tour and picnic. For more information, call or text Oleta (Hilliard) Milstead at 740-335-7235. Her email address is [email protected] Or call or text Tony Del Ponte at 740-335-0082. His email address is [email protected]

Red Cross blood drive to be held

A Red Cross blood drive will be held at Destination Outlets, Suite 8580, on Sunday, Aug. 28 from 12-5 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: Outlet

MTHS Class of 1972 to reunion to be held

The Miami Trace High School Class of 1972 will be holding its 50th reunion on Oct. 8, starting with social hour at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. in the Crown Room at the Rusty Keg. Letters for reservations will be sent July 20. Any questions, contact members on Facebook: MT Class of ‘72 or Miami Trace Alumni.

Fayette Christian School golf outing

The Fayette Christian School has scheduled its 13th annual golf outing for Saturday, Sept. 17 at Buckeye Hills Country Club. The registration fee is $50 per person or $200 per team. Contact Pastor Tony Garren, 740-606-3562, Gary Shaffer, 740-505-7809 or the school at 740-335-7262 for more information.