An assortment of products at the Wednesday Farmers Market

Today, our Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market vendors are bringing assorted pork brats, fine baked goods and homemade crafts along with fresh produce, including peaches, red raspberries, blackberries, sweet corn, tomatoes, and green beans.

This venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue in Washington C.H., 3 to 6 p.m., is without any sponsored central electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market, EXCEPT please note that you may use your Produce Perks tokens and $5 fruit and vegetable coupons, Adena Fresh Food Rx coupons, Fayette County employee coupons, Farm Bureau vouchers, and Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupons with participating vendors.

The following vendors have planned on attending:

Bridgeview Gardens (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Tomatoes, green beans, potatoes, candy onions, cucumbers, peppers, sweetcorn, peaches, and red raspberries.

Chilcote Farms & Cottage Baked Goods (Marlene Chilcote): Local honey, blackberries, yellow sweetcorn, oatmeal raisin, chocolate chip, and iced sugar cookies, and chocolate Texas sheet cakes.

Hostetter Kitchen (Melody Martin): Italian cream cake, cinnamon buns, raspberry buns, bread, butter rolls, zucchini bread, banana bread, pumpkin bread, whoopie pies, pecan pies, and apple pies.

Edlynns Attic (Robin Dement): Cookie and pancake mixes, all-natural glycerin soap, flour sack dish towels and stone coasters from Shelbee’s Dry Mix Company. Hand knit baby booties, animal baskets, baby hats with fur poms, knit pumpkins, cup, Chapstick, and earbud cozies, acrylic and alpaca yarn.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Wax Melts, beaded pens, crocheted dish cloths, pot scrubbers and shower poufs. Baby essentials including, crocheted blankets and hats, flannel receiving blankets, burp cloths, crinkle toys and bunny ear teethers, silicone tableware, teethers and pacifier clips.

Lehnert Meats (Bob Lehnert): Assorted brats, GREAT for grilling!

Mary’s This and That (Mary Ford): Apple butter bread, pineapple banana bread, pineapple upside down cake, catnip toys, and more.

