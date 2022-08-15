Supply drive benefits Brick House shelter

Modern Woodmen members are grateful to the community and the Fayette County Farmers Market for a wonderfully successful Supply Drive, held Saturday, July 23 through July 30, at the Market to benefit the Brick House Community Shelter.
MW local members, with nearby Sabina members, and Market volunteers collected toilet tissue, paper towels, trash bags, bath towels, twin-fitted sheets, laundry detergent, Clorox wipes, Kleenex, baby wipes, diapers, canned goods, deodorant soap, shampoo, conditioner, and disposable razors donated by the community.
The Brick House Shelter, in Washington C.H., helps single women, children, couples with children, and single parent families facing homelessness in Fayette County. The staff at the Brick House is dedicated to helping others build a strong foundation to live productive, self-sufficient lives.
Modern Woodmen improves the quality of life for members and the communities where they live, through financial guidance, and social, educational, and volunteer activities. It’s all part of what makes MW unique as a fraternal financial services organization.
For more information contact Dan Mayo 937-725-0445.