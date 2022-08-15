Supply drive benefits Brick House shelter

Modern Woodmen members are grateful to the community and the Fayette County Farmers Market for a wonderfully successful Supply Drive, held Saturday, July 23 through July 30, at the Market to benefit the Brick House Community Shelter.

MW local members, with nearby Sabina members, and Market volunteers collected toilet tissue, paper towels, trash bags, bath towels, twin-fitted sheets, laundry detergent, Clorox wipes, Kleenex, baby wipes, diapers, canned goods, deodorant soap, shampoo, conditioner, and disposable razors donated by the community.

The Brick House Shelter, in Washington C.H., helps single women, children, couples with children, and single parent families facing homelessness in Fayette County. The staff at the Brick House is dedicated to helping others build a strong foundation to live productive, self-sufficient lives.

Modern Woodmen improves the quality of life for members and the communities where they live, through financial guidance, and social, educational, and volunteer activities. It’s all part of what makes MW unique as a fraternal financial services organization.

For more information contact Dan Mayo 937-725-0445.

Sabina donated items that easily filled the back of an SUV. Pictured left to right is Bev Mayo, MW Sabina Activities Coordinator with Debra and Bill Grover, MW WCH members. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/08/web1_Photo-2-MW-Brick-House-Drive-Jul-2022.jpg Sabina donated items that easily filled the back of an SUV. Pictured left to right is Bev Mayo, MW Sabina Activities Coordinator with Debra and Bill Grover, MW WCH members. Courtesy photos Market Supply drive helpers are shown (back) Mkt Volunteer Bob Shadley, Mkt Co-Mgr Gwen Laurens, & Shelter Staff Donna Curtis, (front) MW member & Mkt Volunteer Debra Grover, Mkt volunteer Mandy Miller & MW member Ellie Dowler. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/08/web1_Photo-1-MW-Brick-House-Drive-Jul-2020.jpg Market Supply drive helpers are shown (back) Mkt Volunteer Bob Shadley, Mkt Co-Mgr Gwen Laurens, & Shelter Staff Donna Curtis, (front) MW member & Mkt Volunteer Debra Grover, Mkt volunteer Mandy Miller & MW member Ellie Dowler. Courtesy photos