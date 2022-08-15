Gas prices continue to drop across south central Ohio

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 13 cents lower this week at $3.676 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.676; Washington Court House Average: $3.648

Average price during the week of August 8, 2022 $3.804

Average price during the week of August 16, 2021 $3.034

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.736 Athens

$3.552 Chillicothe

$3.449 Columbiana

$3.601 East Liverpool

$3.779 Gallipolis

$3.520 Hillsboro

$3.971 Ironton

$3.779 Jackson

$3.478 Logan

$4.356 Marietta

$3.631 Portsmouth

$3.364 Steubenville

$3.593 Waverly

Trend Analysis:

The national average for a gallon of regular gas fell 10 cents in the past week to $3.95, due primarily to stable oil prices and fewer drivers fueling up. Today’s national average is 62 cents less than a month ago, but 77 cents more than a year ago.

AAA finds that drivers are making significant changes to cope with high pump prices. In a recent survey, almost two-thirds of U.S. adults have changed their driving habits or lifestyle since March. Drivers’ top two changes to offset high gas prices are driving less and combining errands. While gas demand rose from 8.54 million barrels per day to 9.12 million barrels per day last week, the rate is 307,000 barrels per day lower than last year. Also, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 5 million barrels to 220.3 million barrels. Although gasoline demand has risen and supplies have tightened, easing oil prices have helped lower pump prices.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $2.25 to settle at $92.09. Crude prices declined at the end of the week due to concerns that an economic slowdown could cause crude demand to stagnate or decline. Prices did rise earlier in the week after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a smaller than expected increase in inflation last month at 8.5 percent. The rise in market optimism helped to boost prices despite the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reporting that total domestic crude supply increased by 5.4 million barrels.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

