Washington Fire Department reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Aug 9 — HWY 35 W

FD dispatched to possible accident with injuries on Hwy 35 W approximately 1 mile before Palmer Rd exit. FD searched the area in both directions, unable to locate. Fayette County EMS and Sheriff’s Office also assisted with searching the area.

Aug 8 — 715 Willard St

FD dispatched to power lines arcing behind residence. Upon arrival no activity was noted from the power line. FD found an electric line broken and damaged in several places. Portions of the line area laying on the ground. FD requested dispatch to contact the power company. FD secured perimeter around the downed line with caution tape. FD advised residents to stay clear of the area.

Aug 7 — 1113 Airport Rd

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting mutual aid, engine, and manpower for a discharge of High Expansion Foam in the building with missing employees and two fire fighter maydays. FD provided an engine and manpower and assisted with search and rescue operations.

Aug 7 — 2959 Old Springfield Rd

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting mutual aid, first respond for Fayette County EMS.

Aug 4 — 728 Pearl St

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting first response for Fayette County EMS.

Aug 4 — 5461 US 22 NW

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting a tanker and manpower, mutual aid with Concord-Greene TWP FD. FD staged awaiting assignment until released from the scene by unit 301.

Aug 1 — 185 Hawthorne Dr

FD received a call of an alarm activation. FD arrived on scene and had no smoke or fire showing, FD talked to a member of the HVAC company that was there installing a new HVAC system. The HVAC company advised FD that they were doing some soldering on the system and the smoke from that set the duck detector off, and that there was no other problem.