Veteran undergoes successful double lung transplant

Earlier this year, a car show fundraiser was set up at SVG Chevrolet Buick GMC in Washington Court House to raise money for veteran Julie Posey, who recently had a successful double lung transplant.

Over $2,000 was raised to benefit Posey at this event.

According to Julie Posey’s fundraising campaign on www.helphopelive.org/, “Julie Posey is a Cincinnati native who was diagnosed with Myositis in the Fall of 2016. She began to feel fatigue in her arms and experienced shortness of breath. In a matter of months, her doctors informed her that Myositis, an autoimmune disorder, had reached her lungs and began to cause severe tissue damage. Julie’s quality of life quickly changed, as she went from breathing on her own to being fully dependent on oxygen therapy in less than a year. Through research and discussions with her physicians, she soon learned that the only way to get back to spoiling her grand-kids, attending family functions, and continuing her career was to pursue a lung transplant.”

According to event organizer Max Sprague, Posey had a successful double lung transplant on Wednesday, Aug 10.

“When I got the call from the doctor, I broke down into tears,” said Sprague. “They said that the transplant went beautifully and was very successful. She is in recovery now.”

Sprague said that he would like to thank Rick Fagan and the staff at SVG for hosting the event, Jerry and Barbara Curnutte for organizing and running the auction, and all of the community members that came out and supported this event or donated to help Posey.

Julie Posey https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/08/web1_posey.jpg Julie Posey