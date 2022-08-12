Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Aug. 15-19 is as follows:

MONDAY

BBQ riblet sandwich, roasted potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit

TUESDAY

Ham & soup beans, cole slaw, cornbread, fruit in jello

WEDNESDAY

Chicken parmesan with pasta, seasoned vegetables, tossed salad, garlic bread, fruit

THURSDAY

Cheeseburger, tater tots, baked beans, fruit, animal crackers

FRIDAY

Chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes & gravy, cinnamon applesauce, vanilla wafers, fruit

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Aug. 15-19 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

9:30 a.m. Commodities

10:30 a.m. Blood pressure – FCPH

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure FS

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

THURSDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

9 a.m. Cardmaking

11:30 a.m. Lunch