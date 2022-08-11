Bloomingburg Community Day is Saturday

This Saturday, Aug. 13, the ninth-annual Bloomingburg Community Day will take place. The highly-anticipated event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the opening ceremony starting at 11 a.m.

The Record-Herald had the opportunity to speak with Lorie Johnson, Bloomingburg fiscal officer, about the activities that can be expected. There will be train rides for kids and adults, a mechanical bull and various bounce houses for the kids to enjoy.

A silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, and several raffle items can be expected as well. During the fun, a free drawing for two kids bikes will take place as well. There will be both, a bike for a girl and one for a boy.

“Proceeds from this year’s event will go to the Bloomingburg Community Park” explained Johnson. “We’re raising money to be able to buy more playground equipment, picnic tables, benches, and also plant trees.”

High prices and rising inflation will cause this project to take some time, but all proceeds will be put right back into the community and its residents.

Most activities can be found near the Village of Bloomingburg Town Hall, located at 62 Main Street.

Additionally, there will be various craft vendors along with many food trucks and vendors with great food from around the area. The Bloomingburg Fire Department will be hosting a fish fry as well.

Throughout the day, everyone can also enjoy entertainment from “Paul Blankenship,” “Branson Moody,” and “Thirty-Ot-6.”

If anyone has any questions or would like to make a last minute donation, you can contact Johnson at 740-437-7556, Christian at 740-606-1515, or Melissa at 740-572-0393.