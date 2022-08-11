Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 11

Daniel O. Howard, 29, Cincinnati, speed, no operator’s license.

Aug. 10

David L. Mongold, 20, 829 Independence Court, domestic violence.

Brandi Reeves, 44, 888 Pin Oak Place, failure to control.

Carrie Mead, 40, Chillicothe, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Aug. 9

Andre L. Johns, 40, 225 Draper St., improper backing.

Elijah L. Lyons, 20, 2678 Warren Court, speed.