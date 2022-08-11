Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Aug. 10

Wanted Person: At 2:56 p.m., officers were contacted by Ross County authorities, who advised they had Carrie Meade in custody. Meade had outstanding bench warrants through the Washington Municipal Court and was arrested on the warrants.

July 25

Disorderly Conduct: At 5:29 p.m., Haylee Kelly, at large, was charged with disorderly conduct after officers heard her causing a disturbance with a male she was with.