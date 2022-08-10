MT set for 2022-23 school year

It’s almost “go time” for the Miami Trace Local School District as students in grades 1-12 will begin the 2022-23 school year on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

“We are anxiously awaiting the return of our panther families,” said Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser. “We hope your summer has been filled with quality activities and some relaxation along the way. As we approach the official return for students, we would like to highlight a variety of items.”

First, district administrators are asking that all students are registered (new students) or re-registered (returning students) in Final Forms. The link to Final Forms is: https://www.miamitrace.k12.oh.us/StudentRegistration.aspx

“Next, we have implemented a new School App to streamline information for parents and guardians,” said Pittser. “We continually explore ways to improve inter- and intra-district communication as noted in our strategic plan. We are excited to announce the upcoming launch of our Miami Trace District App.”

This new mobile app is designed to serve as a more convenient form of communication for students, families, and staff members. It will contain links and references that can be quickly and easily accessed directly from any mobile device.

All building-level principals have sent their “Welcome Back Email Newsletters,” which are full of important updates.

“If you have not seen these for the buildings your child or children attend, contact our office and we will assist in updating your phone number and email in Final Forms,” said Pittser.

For kindergarten students, screening takes place Tuesday, Aug. 16 and Wednesday, Aug. 17. Half of the kindergarten students (Alphabet A-M) will report Aug. 22 and the other half of students (Alphabet N-Z) will report Aug. 23. All kindergarten students are scheduled to come to school Aug. 24.

The back to school open house schedule is as follows:

Elementary

Grades 1-5: Monday, Aug. 15 from 5-7 p.m.

Kindergarten: Thursday, Aug. 18 from 5-7 p.m.

Middle school

Sixth grade transition: Thursday, Aug. 11 from 5-6:30 p.m.

Grades seven and eight: Monday, Aug. 15 from 6-7:30 p.m.

High school

Freshman orientation: Thursday, Aug. 11 from 5-6:30 p.m.

“Please reach out to us if we can be helpful in any aspect of preparing for your 2022-23 school year,” said Pittser. “We look forward to a spirited start at MT.”

It's the dawn of a new school year at Miami Trace Local Schools. Pictured is the Miami Trace High School football field/track ready for a new year.

First day for students in grades 1-12 is Wednesday, Aug. 17