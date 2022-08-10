WCHCS receives school safety grant funding

The Washington Court House City School District was recently selected as one of 1,183 schools in 81 counties in Ohio to receive grant funding as part of the Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant program.

Grants are set to equal the amount requested by each school up to $50,000. These funds are to be used to cover expenses related to enhancing school security, including exterior lights, automated door locking systems, new or upgraded security cameras, new or upgraded public address systems, or visitor badge systems, among other potential expenses.

WCHCS superintendent Tom Bailey spoke about receiving this funding.

“We received $50,000 for some much needed security upgrades specifically for our high school. The $50,000 will cover the cost for added security cameras and an alarm system at the Historic Washington Auditorium, as well as Additional Door Access Controls at the main building, along with the high school field house and Historic Washington Auditorium.”

This is the second year that this funding has been available, as Governor Mike DeWine first launched the K-12 School Safety Grant Program in 2021. In 2021, $5 million was spread among 98 schools in 27 counties in Ohio. This program was increased by $100 million for 2022, allowing more schools to make needed improvements to enhance the safety of staff and students.

“With the start of the new school year quickly approaching, we want students, staff, and parents to know that we care about school safety, and we’re working every day to make sure that rural, urban, and suburban schools alike have the safety and security resources they need,” Governor DeWine said in a press release. “Helping schools pay for important security improvements is just one component of our comprehensive school safety approach that also supports the mental well-being of our kids and the work of local law enforcement to prevent crime.”

District awarded $50,000 for security enhancement