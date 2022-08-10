Altrusa presents two college scholarships

Altrusa International and Altrusa Foundation of Washington Court House, Inc. presented two college scholarships to Fayette County high school graduates at their Aug. 4 meeting.
Zander Ivey, a 2022 graduate of Miami Trace High School, received a $600 scholarship and will attend Binn College in Breham, Texas with a major in agriculture. He will also serve on the Livestock Judging Team while at Binn. Zander is the son of Amanda Ivey and Jim McCoy.
Makenna Knisley, a 2022 graduate of Washington High School, received a $600 scholarship. She plans to attend Ohio Wesleyan University and major in zoology. She is the daughter of Amy and Greg Knisley.