Altrusa presents two college scholarships

Altrusa International and Altrusa Foundation of Washington Court House, Inc. presented two college scholarships to Fayette County high school graduates at their Aug. 4 meeting.

Zander Ivey, a 2022 graduate of Miami Trace High School, received a $600 scholarship and will attend Binn College in Breham, Texas with a major in agriculture. He will also serve on the Livestock Judging Team while at Binn. Zander is the son of Amanda Ivey and Jim McCoy.

Makenna Knisley, a 2022 graduate of Washington High School, received a $600 scholarship. She plans to attend Ohio Wesleyan University and major in zoology. She is the daughter of Amy and Greg Knisley.

From left to right, Janet Martin, Altrusa Foundation treasurer; Elaine Crutcher, Altrusa member; Zander Ivey; and Debra Grover, Altrusa member. Courtesy photos From left to right, Janet Martin, Altrusa Foundation treasurer; Elaine Crutcher, Altrusa member; Makenna Knisley; and Debra Grover, Altrusa member. Courtesy photos