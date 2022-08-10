Seasonal produce offered at Wednesday Farmers Market

Seasonal produce, including green beans, tomatoes, onions, sweet corn, cucumbers and more, along with tasty brats, local honey, homemade baked goods and unique homemade crafts, are among the products being offered today at your Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market.

This venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue in Washington C.H., 3 to 6 p.m., is without any sponsored central electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market; except please note that you may use your Produce Perks tokens and $5 fruit & vegetable coupons, Adena Fresh Food Rx coupons, Fayette County employee coupons, Farm Bureau vouchers, and Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupons with participating vendors.

The following vendors have planned on attending:

Bridgeview Gardens (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): SEASONAL PRODUCE: tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, green beans, cucumbers, zucchini, peppers, onions, and more.

Hostetter Kitchen (Melody Martin): Fresh peach pie, rhubarb pie, homemade bread and rolls, zucchini bread, banana bread, whoopie pies, and cinnamon buns.

Edlynns Attic (Robin Dement): Cookie and pancake mixes, all-natural glycerin soap, flour sack dish towels and stone coasters from Shelbee’s Dry Mix Company. Hand knit baby booties, animal baskets, baby hats with fur poms, knit pumpkins, cup, Chapstick, and earbud cozies, acrylic and alpaca yarn.

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Wax Melts, beaded pens, crocheted dish cloths, pot scrubbers and shower poufs. Baby essentials including, crocheted blankets and hats, flannel receiving blankets, burp cloths, crinkle toys and bunny ear teethers, silicone tableware, teethers and pacifier clips.

Lehnert Meats (Bob Lehnert): Assorted brats, GREAT for grilling!

Chilcote Farms & Cottage Baked Goods (Marlene Chilcote): Local honey, Incredible SWEET CORN (it is a sweet yellow corn), iced sugar cookies, oatmeal raisin cookies, chocolate chip cookies, blueberry and peach coffee cake, and chocolate and white Texas sheet cakes.

Mary’s This and That (Mary Ford): Apple butter bread, pineapple banana bread, pineapple upside down cake, catnip toys, and more.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/08/web1_FarmersMarket-2.jpg