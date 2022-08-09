Three running for two Fayette SWCD Board seats

Three candidates are running to fill two seats on the Board of Supervisors of the Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District.

The supervisors are public officials elected through a special election. The district covers the entirety of Fayette County. Those elected will serve a three-year term, beginning on Jan. 1, 2023. The board is composed of five supervisors. The duties of the board include being familiar with and understanding the land and water conditions within the entire district; developing and implementing a strategic plan and an annual plan of work for the conservation and development of natural resources of the district; and establishing sound policies and priorities concerning the work to be accomplished in conservation education and technical assistance on the land.

Jeanne Carr is a first-time supervisor candidate. She is originally from Waterford, which is a small town in southeast Ohio near Marietta. She is a graduate of Wilmington College where she earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture with a major in animal science and a minor in business administration. After college, she moved to Washington Court House in 2011 when she started her career at Farm Credit Mid-America. She is currently a senior resolutions specialist at Farm Credit Mid-America’s Washington Court House branch. She works with Commercial Agricultural Customers throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and Tennessee. Her husband is David J. Carr. They have two children: Connor and Adaline. They own and operate a row crop farm in Washington Court House. Carr is a member of the Fayette County Farm Bureau, Miami Trace FFA Alumni, and Grace United Methodist Church.

Richard R. Davidson is seeking re-election to the board. Davidson has served as a supervisor since 2008. He is a lifelong resident of Fayette County. He resides in Paint Township with his wife Sara and their two sons, Carter and Griffin. He is a graduate of The Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in food, agriculture and biological engineering. Davidson operates the family farm with his father Richard H. Davidson. Their farm participates in numerous conservation practices including: grassed waterways, systematic tile, and the Scioto CREP program. Davidson is a member of the Fayette County Farm Bureau, as well as, the Fayette County United Way. He and his family are members of Grace United Methodist Church.

Jared Persinger is also running for re-election. He has been on the board since 2019. Persinger lives in Jasper Township. He was born and raised in Fayette County on a fifth generation family farm. He says, “I am proud of my heritage and feel fortunate to be a part of this great agricultural community. I graduated from Miami Trace High School, then Ohio State University, where I earned a degree in Atmospheric Science (Meteorology) and Agricultural Business. I have chosen to be a farmer and wish to continue to be involved in my community and to make a positive contribution. I realize that farm conservation practices are vital for sustainability. It is our moral responsibility to protect soil, our greatest resource. At the same time, we need to encourage practices that protect water, wildlife and the interests of the non-agricultural community.”

The election of supervisors of the Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District will be held in accordance with Chapter 940 of the Ohio Revised Code. Eligible voters must be at least 18 years of age and either reside in Fayette County, or own or occupy land within Fayette County. A corporation, partnership, association, or other entity registered with the Ohio Secretary of State that owns land or occupies land in Fayette County may vote for supervisor. The corporation, partnership, association, or other entity registered with the Ohio Secretary of State must designate a single representative to cast its ballot.

There are three ways an eligible voter can cast a ballot: (1) at the Annual Meeting, which will take place at The Crown Room, 1801 Columbus Ave. Washington Court House, OH 43160, on Sept. 8 with voting from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.; (2) at the SWCD office until 4 p.m. on Sept. 8; or (3) vote absentee by requesting the proper absentee ballot forms from the Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District office, 1415 US 22 SW, Suite 500, Washington Court House OH 43160. Aug. 29 is the last day that absentee ballots may be requested by mail. All completed absentee ballots must be received at the Fayette SWCD office by 4 p.m. on Sept. 8.

Contact FSWCD Director Chet Murphy at 740- 313-3214 or [email protected] for more information.

