Fayette Christian returns to school next week

Fayette Christian School (FCS) returns to school this month with two different start dates depending on grade level.

FCS is a private, Christian school located in Washington Court House, serving families throughout the area.

Rick Melvin, principal and school pastor at Fayette Christian School, spoke about what FCS offers.

“We began in 1974 as a ministry of Fayette Bible Church. We offer instruction for grades Pre-Kindergarten 3 through 12th grade. Our mission involves partnering with families to provide quality education through using the best curriculum that incorporates the gospel and a Christian worldview. Additionally, we offer many programs for students to explore in the areas of fines arts and athletics.”

He continued, “We have a back-to-school orientation night on Thursday August 11th at 7:00pm. This is a night for new families as well as those returning, to bring in school supplies, meet teachers, and have questions answered before the first day of school.”

The first day of instruction for kindergarten-5 through 12th grade is Monday, Aug 15. The first day of instruction for pre-kindergarten 3 and pre-kindergarten 4 will be Wednesday, Aug 17.

