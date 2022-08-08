Jeffersonville Little Free Library dedicated

Carnegie Public Library recently held a dedication ceremony for the Jeffersonville Little Free Library (LFL) on July 26. The LFL is located by the shelter house in the Downtown Jeffersonville Park.

The Fayette County community is home to a growing number of Little Free Libraries. These charming little landmarks are filled with books that bring hours of fun and adventures for readers of all ages.

Borrowing from “Little Free Libraries” is free for you to take a book you like or leave a book behind, and return it when you are done. Currently, the library partners with Altrusa of Washington C.H. to help support LFL locations in Bloomingburg, Good Hope, and at Shaw Wetlands.

Stay tuned for two more dedications soon at the First Presbyterian County Food Pantry and in downtown New Holland. Altrusa members will read to the neighborhood children and provide a craft along with cookies and drinks. All are welcome.

Dedication participants pictured left to right: Mayor of Jeffersonville Bob Kinzer, Altrusans: Teresa Persinger, Teresa Combs, Elaine Crutcher, and Anne Quinn, who is also Carnegie Library Head of Children’s Services, with Carnegie Library Director Sarah Nichols, Altrusan Debra Grover and Jeffersonville Library President Jim Downing. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/08/web1_Photo-2-Adults-at-Jeff-LFL-7-26-22.jpg Dedication participants pictured left to right: Mayor of Jeffersonville Bob Kinzer, Altrusans: Teresa Persinger, Teresa Combs, Elaine Crutcher, and Anne Quinn, who is also Carnegie Library Head of Children’s Services, with Carnegie Library Director Sarah Nichols, Altrusan Debra Grover and Jeffersonville Library President Jim Downing. Courtesy photos Neighborhood children eagerly attended the event to get books from the Little Free Library and enjoy the activities. One of the children’s librarians from Jeffersonville read a story and organized a fun craft for the children, and Altrusa provided cupcakes and ice water. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/08/web1_Photo-1-Kids-at-Jeff-LFL-7-26-22.jpg Neighborhood children eagerly attended the event to get books from the Little Free Library and enjoy the activities. One of the children’s librarians from Jeffersonville read a story and organized a fun craft for the children, and Altrusa provided cupcakes and ice water. Courtesy photos