Members of the Blue Lion Marching Band performed for the community during the Blue Lion Fall Showcase on Thursday, Aug 4. This event was billed a success, according to officials.
Members of the Blue Lion football team participated in a practice in front of the community.
The Blue Lion volleyball team held an open practice for the community on Thursday.
