Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Aug. 8-12 is as follows:

MONDAY

Sausage, egg & cheese casserole, hash browns, biscuit/muffin, warm fruit, juice

TUESDAY

Beef taco, corn casserole, Spanish rice, shredded lettuce/diced tomatoes, fruit

WEDNESDAY

Pulled pork, buttered cabbage, parsley potatoes, cornbread, graham crackers, fruit

THURSDAY

Spaghetti & meatballs, green beans, tossed salad, warm garlic toast, fruit

FRIDAY

Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn, warm dinner roll, fruit, graham crackers

The Fayette County Commission activity schedule for the week of Aug. 8-12 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

2 p.m. Alzheimer’s support group

WEDNESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

THURSDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

9 a.m. Cardmaking

11:30 a.m. Lunch