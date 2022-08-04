Three generations win big in demo derby

Three generations of the Penwell family took part in the Demolition Derby on Saturday, July 23 at the Fayette County Fair. The three family members included 11-year-old Kam Penwell, Tony Penwell, Kam’s father, and Billy Penwell, Tony’s father. The three ended up taking the top three places in this event, with Kam placing first, Tony placing second, and Billy placing third.

This year’s fair marked 46 years that Billy has been competing in derbies at the Fayette County Fair. Tony has been competing for 26 years, running in his first derby when he was 14-years-old.

The love for demolition derbies runs deep in the Penwell family. Kam won first place in the youth class at The Bash for Cash in Chillicothe in May of this year, with Tony as his passenger. That class had 48 cars and he won $2,500. Kam then ran in the youth class at King of Ohio in June of this year in Lima, Ohio and brought home second place, plus a scholarship to the University of Northwestern Ohio.

The Fayette County Fair made his third derby of 2022, in which he won first place, defeating his father and grandfather. Kam and his older sister Kaylin (13-years-old) will run their first derby together in September of this year in Indiana.

Three generations of the Penwell family celebrated taking the top three places in adult class of the Smash-It Demolition Derby, held at the Fayette County Fair on July 23. Pictured (l-r); Billy Penwell; third place, Kam Penwell; first place, and Tony Penwell; second place. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/08/web1_Penwell-Family-Derby.jpg Three generations of the Penwell family celebrated taking the top three places in adult class of the Smash-It Demolition Derby, held at the Fayette County Fair on July 23. Pictured (l-r); Billy Penwell; third place, Kam Penwell; first place, and Tony Penwell; second place. Courtesy photo