Woman rescued from house fire

An elderly, bed-ridden woman was rescued by local first responders from a fire inside of her US 22 West home on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

The fire at 5461 US 22 West was reported at 3:12 p.m. and was contained to the basement, according to authorities. Although it was a small fire, it created a large amount of smoke that permeated the residence.

“Responders were able to remove the female from the residence safely and she was being observed by EMS,” Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth said shortly after she was rescued. “She was found in a back bedroom. She suffered no apparent trauma or injury. After she was removed from the home, firefighters were able to investigate where the fire was coming from.”

The fire was reportedly extinguished before 4 p.m. As of Thursday afternoon, it was unknown if the woman was being transported to the hospital.

“That will be decided during the EMS observation period,” said Stanforth.

There was at least one other individual living at 5461 US 22 West at the time of the fire. Names were not released as of Thursday afternoon.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Local first responders included the Concord-Green Township Fire Department, the Washington Fire Department, the Sabina Fire Department, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Fayette County EMS.

Firefighters from several departments, Fayette County Sheriff's Office personnel and EMS personnel responded to a house fire at 5461 US 22 West on Thursday afternoon. An elderly woman was rescued from the home, according to authorities.

Small basement fire at US 22 home extinguished Thursday