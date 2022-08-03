FRHS helps with disaster relief efforts

A historic flood hit eastern Kentucky last week, killing 37 civilians (to date) with over 30 still missing. It is estimated that nearly 16 inches of rain hit parts of Kentucky over a five-day period from July 25-30.

As several rescue teams from across the nation sprang into action to help individuals affected by the flood, Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) also donated its time and efforts to help those in need.

FRHS Chief Humane Agent Brad Adams spoke about this experience.

“While watching news coverage of the historical flood in eastern Kentucky last Friday night and the pleas for help on the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter’s Facebook page, I knew we needed to assist. We had the extra supplies and knew they would be used to help with the disaster relief for people and their pets affected by the tragic events,” he said.

Adams continued, “When I told my fellow FRHS teammates who were working on Saturday about the disaster and the help needed, they immediately went right into gathering supplies, and within an hour, they had everything ready to load and go. By 2 p.m., I was on the road to Hazard, Kentucky, an almost four-hour trip.”

Adams explained that he brought back four puppies from Kentucky.

“While I was there, the KRRAS staff had four very unsocialized puppies that weren’t taken yet by any rescues, and asked if we could help, so the puppies came back with me from Hazard, Kentucky to our animal care and adoption center. We hope that people will be interested in adopting and giving them a second chance. It will take some patience by a special someone when they adopt.”

Adams finished by praising his coworkers.

“I am so proud of our team at FRHS and their quick response and eagerness to help at a very late notice and within an hour,” he said.

